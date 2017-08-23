Charges will not be filed against Tulsa officers in shooting of mentally ill man

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- The Tulsa County district attorney says he will not pursue charges against police officers for the deadly shooting of a mentally ill man who was armed with knives.

That shooting took place in June. A spokesman for the police department says authorities had attempted to take the man into custody before the shooting. He was shot and killed as he entered a store after police say they offered him help and ordered him to drop the knives.

The man's mother said her son had stopped taking medication several months beforehand.

In a statement, the Tulsa County district attorney said he determined the officers' actions were justified since there was potential of harm to civilians.

