Magnitude 3.3 earthquake shakes parts of central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake has shaken parts of central Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at about 1:04 p.m. Wednesday less than 3 miles (4 kilometers) east-northeast of Edmond in Oklahoma County. The quake occurred at a depth of about 2 miles.

No injuries or damage was immediately reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0 and that earthquakes of magnitudes 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest that are felt by humans.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many of the temblors have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations.

State regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.

