Lawyer no longer wants new mental exam for bomb plot suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An attorney for a man accused of trying to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank has asked a federal judge to withdraw her request for a mental examination of the suspect.

Defense attorney Terri Coulter filed a motion Wednesday that says 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell has already been examined by an independent psychologist who found that Varnell is competent to be tried on a federal charge. Coulter's court filing says no additional psychological testing is needed at this time.

Varnell is charged with attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce. His family says he's a paranoid schizophrenic who has been in numerous mental hospitals since he was 16 years old.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.