AP Source: Clippers close to deal with Winger as new GM

A white former police officer is headed for a fourth trial in the killing of his daughter's black boyfriend, but Shannon Kepler has recently added another racial element to the case.
Blaize Teague, the 14-year-old accused of killing a mother and shooting her son after breaking into their home, will be tried as an adult. Teague made his 1st court appearance yesterday. He is facing first-degree murder, 1st degree burglary, and shooting with intent to kill charges. If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
