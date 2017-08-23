14-year-old charged with Cordell home invasion/murder identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

14-year-old charged with Cordell home invasion/murder identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CORDELL, OK (KSWO) — Blaize Teague, the 14-year-old accused of killing a mother and shooting her son after breaking into their home in Cordell, will be tried as an adult.

Teague made his first court appearance on Tuesday. He is facing first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and shooting with intent to kill charges. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without parole.

In July, Tammi Thomas was killed and her son was shot following a home invasion. Court records show the suspect broke into the home on S. Market Street in Cordell through an unlocked window.

According to court documents, the suspect sent text and Instagram messages to the 14-year-old victim saying he wanted to kill him. A ghillie suit which was allegedly worn during the shooting was also found in Teague’s closet.

Teague's lawyers filed several motions Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to have him tried as a juvenile offender and granted bail but those motions were denied.

His next court date is set for November.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

