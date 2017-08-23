City Council approves changes to Lawton landfill policies - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

City Council approves changes to Lawton landfill policies

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you plan on using the Lawton landfill make sure you have cash in hand. It will now cost you a dollar. Last night, City Council voted to update its policy about how the landfill is used.

On Monday, we told you that some residents were either turned away or asked to pay a fee when they thought dumping was free.  Since then, the codes have been re-written to clear up the confusion.

Everyone will now have to pay a $1 gate fee--whether you live in Lawton or not.  You will need to bring a utility bill and valid form of ID in order to use the landfill. There will also now be a cap on how many times you can use the landfill for free.

The city says this is all in an effort to cut down on illegal dumping in the landfill, which it claims is costing the city thousands of dollars. 

