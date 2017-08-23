Duncan Public Schools begins passing out Chromebooks to all students

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan Middle School students now have their hands on the latest means of technology in the classrooms- Chromebooks.

All students within Duncan Public Schools will eventually have a Chromebook by the end of the first semester but today was the rollout at the middle school. Students will be able to access work at school and home.

We spoke with an 8th-grade teacher about the new technology today. She says technology is the future and this is one way to prepare the students.

"The more responsible and educated we can get these students, the more ready for a career they'll be. And the more ready for education when they get out of high school they're going to be,” said Christy Clark.

The chrome books were purchased with money from a school bond that passed back in May.

