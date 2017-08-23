Duncan Public Schools begins passing out Chromebooks to all students

Lawton City Council approved an ordinance that will change when people can hunt and drive recreational vehicles at Lake Ellsworth.
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.
The Powerball jackpot is now approaching record territory-- $700-million dollars to be exact. And with an amount like that, lotto fever has taken over the country. We wanted to see how many people were buying those lottery tickets here in Lawton so we visited a convenience store! Workers at Fluffy's Quick Stop say they have sold more tickets in the past two days than they have all week. Some people are buying a dozen at a time. T
