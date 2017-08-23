$700-million jackpot brings lotto fever to SW OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

$700-million jackpot brings lotto fever to SW OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Powerball jackpot is now approaching record territory-- $700-million dollars to be exact. And with an amount like that, lotto fever has taken over the country.

We wanted to see how many people were buying those lottery tickets here in Lawton so we visited a convenience store! Workers at Fluffy's Quick Stop say they have sold more tickets in the past two days than they have all week. Some people are buying a dozen at a time.

This is the second biggest Powerball drawing in U.S. history. It's so tempting that even a Fluffy's cashier is getting in on the action.

Brandon Allday says he knows exactly what he will do with the money.

"Probably help mom because she works a lot and spoils the heck out of my siblings."

You have until 9:00 tonight to purchase a ticket. The drawing will be held at 10:00. No one has matched all six numbers since the middle of June. According to Powerball.com, you have a 1 in 292 million chance of winning the Powerball pot.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • City Council approves changes for hunting season at Lake Ellsworth

    City Council approves changes for hunting season at Lake Ellsworth

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:20:47 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    Lawton City Council approved an ordinance that will change when people can hunt and drive recreational vehicles at Lake Ellsworth.

    Lawton City Council approved an ordinance that will change when people can hunt and drive recreational vehicles at Lake Ellsworth.

  • Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches

    Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-08-23 07:26:21 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:17:41 GMT

    President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.

    President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.

  • Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage

    Clinton: My 'skin crawled' as Trump hovered on debate stage

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-08-23 13:06:15 GMT
    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:17:34 GMT

    Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.

    Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.

    •   
Powered by Frankly