Friends remember murdered Altus man

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - A car believed to be driven by a suspected murderer out of Altus has been found by the Lawton Police Department.

Monday morning the Lawton Police Department found Smith's white Dodge Charger at a mobile home park in East Lawton. They did not search the car, leaving that for the Altus Police Department, but they did search the mobile home the car was parked at, saying there was a woman inside but Smith was not there.

7NEWS spoke with several people who worked with Holmes at a salon in Altus. They said was a fun-loving person who was extremely easy to get along with and they were devastated when they heard the news of his death.

"It's still very fresh to me. I still want to believe it's not true," said Redonna Hendrickson.

"I was automatically texting everybody, trying to see if it was someone else even though it was the same name, just hoping it wasn't him. When I found out it was him I didn't have anything come to mind except being devastated," said Kaytlin Weatherford.

Holmes’s friends described him as a very loving and caring person, specifically around his children."Jared's a really good father, he's always taking really good care of his kids. All of them. I admired that,” said Jahlyssa Gibson.

His coworkers said Holmes was always in a good mood and was quick with a joke. They said he is someone who was loved by everyone who met him and will be missed by so many.

"We're going to miss him. We, the people here in the shop, the customers, his parents, his kids,” Hendrickson said.

"There are just no words for how much I'm going to miss him,” Weatherford said.

Smith is still at large and the Altus Police Department is asking for your help to find him. He is described as a black male, about 5’6” and 200 pounds. He has several tattoos on his arms, chest, back and on the left side of his neck. While his car has been found, officers believe he may be driving Jared Holmes's car. That is a 2002 black Chevrolet Tahoe with the tag number 900 L-U-K.

If you see him or that car, or simply know anything about this murder investigation, you are urged to call the Altus Police Department.

