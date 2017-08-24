Pawhuska Public Schools will resume Monday following geothermal - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Pawhuska Public Schools will resume Monday following geothermal well leak

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
PAWHUSKA, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma school district will be back up and running on Monday after a gas leak was fixed.

We told you about the geothermal well leak at the softball field for Pawhuska Public Schools earlier this week. That prompted a state of emergency to be declared by Governor Mary Fallin.

After the well was plugged, the Environmental Protection agency monitored the area and gave the school district the go-ahead to start back up on Monday.

