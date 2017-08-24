Pawhuska Public Schools will resume Monday following geothermal well leak

PAWHUSKA, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma school district will be back up and running on Monday after a gas leak was fixed.

We told you about the geothermal well leak at the softball field for Pawhuska Public Schools earlier this week. That prompted a state of emergency to be declared by Governor Mary Fallin.



After the well was plugged, the Environmental Protection agency monitored the area and gave the school district the go-ahead to start back up on Monday.

