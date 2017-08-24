OK Geological Survey proposes 70 new seismic stations to study earthquakes

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Geological Survey is proposing to install more than 70 seismic stations state-wide to help scientists study earthquakes.

The proposal would cost about $3.5 million, and the stations would be put in a grid pattern throughout the state over the course of three years. The Oklahoma Geological Survey says it would cost about $400,000 to operate over the course of five years.

This follows a report earlier this week that says there is an 80-percent chance that Oklahoma could face a 5.0 magnitude earthquake sometime in 2018.

