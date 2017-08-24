Escaped inmates spotted at Oklahoma convenience store - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Escaped inmates spotted at Oklahoma convenience store

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say two inmates who escaped after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma have been spotted at a convenience store more than 130 miles (209 kilometers) away.

The Major County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the men were seen on surveillance video Wednesday at a Quik Trip along Interstate 44 in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

The office says the two were driving a semitrailer reported stolen in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno.

Authorities say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped after stealing the transport van Tuesday morning. The van was later found with an empty gun holster inside. Authorities say the inmates may be armed.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

