The Stephens County Free Fair is Aug 24th-26th

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.
A yearslong battle between an Illinois-based animal rights group and a U.S. senator from Oklahoma about shooting pigeons has ended.
A yearslong battle between an Illinois-based animal rights group and a U.S. senator from Oklahoma about shooting pigeons has ended.
While only one person hit the big jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing, three Oklahomans scored some money. In fact, one Duncan resident won $50,000! The Oklahoma Lottery reported 3 Oklahomans won $50,000 each for their Powerball tickets. Lottery players across the U.S. scooped up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $758.7 million jackpot.
While only one person hit the big jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing, three Oklahomans scored some money. In fact, one Duncan resident won $50,000! The Oklahoma Lottery reported 3 Oklahomans won $50,000 each for their Powerball tickets. Lottery players across the U.S. scooped up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $758.7 million jackpot.