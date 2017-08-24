The Stephens County Free Fair is Aug 24th-26th

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The 110th annual Stephens County Free Fair is being held in Duncan this weekend. Stop by the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center August 24th through the 26th for family-friendly entertainment.

There will be live entertainment, a trade show, a rodeo, arts and crafts and a carnival with amusement rides. And, don’t forget the food! There will be homemade pie by the slice, barbecue brisket sandwiches, Indian tacos, charcoal-grilled hamburgers and much more.

Remember to bring your wallet! Tickets will be on sale for the rodeo and amusement rides. And, you don’t want to miss out on the large array of vendors.

