Escapee from Choctaw County has extensive criminal history

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma man is still on the run -- 2 weeks after escaping the Choctaw County Jail.

Jail officials say Aaron Victory Senior escaped by climbing onto the roof and jumping to the ground.

He's described as 6 feet 1 inch, weighing 186 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and tennis shoes.

He was serving time for burglary and evading arrest -- but has a lengthy criminal history. Victory is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

