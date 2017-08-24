Restoration workers find carvings from the early 1900s at OK cap - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Restoration workers find carvings from the early 1900s at OK capitol

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A piece of history unearthed in the Oklahoma capitol-- original carvings made when the capitol building was first being built in the early 1900's.

The Oklahoma Capitol Restoration posted this morning. It reads A-K-J D-C-M 6-4-1917. It was found while crews were repairing the south portico.

Crews believe these initials likely belonged to workers involved in the original construction of the building.

