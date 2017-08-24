Duncan resident wins $50K in the Powerball - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan resident wins $50K in the Powerball

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source MGN/Oklahoma Lottery)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- While only one person hit the big jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing, three Oklahomans scored some money. In fact, one Duncan resident won $50,000!

The Oklahoma Lottery reported 3 Oklahomans won $50,000 each for their Powerball tickets.

Lottery players across the U.S. scooped up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $758.7 million jackpot. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the single winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store location in Chicopee.

