Duncan resident wins $50K in the Powerball

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- While only one person hit the big jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing, three Oklahomans scored some money. In fact, one Duncan resident won $50,000!

The Oklahoma Lottery reported 3 Oklahomans won $50,000 each for their Powerball tickets.

Lottery players across the U.S. scooped up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $758.7 million jackpot. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that the single winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store location in Chicopee.

