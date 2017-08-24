United Way of SW OK volunteers undergo loaned executive training

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is bringing in more help with loaned executive training.

Today, at the Hilton Garden Inn, about 25 people across Lawton came together to learn how to become a successful loaned executive. They are people who volunteer their time to assist with the United Way's annual campaign.

Loaned executives will meet with businesses to set up a fundraiser that will further progress with the overall campaign. This training has been brought back after a couple of years to help reach United Way's goal.

"When you have something you're passionate about, and everyone in this room are passionate about giving back and giving a good servant, it really puts things in a sense that we'll make UW successful and by helping make UW successful, we're helping so many agencies out."

Teams also visited some organizations the United Way supports. Some included Hearts that Care, Armed Forces Y, CASA, and Lawton Food Bank.

