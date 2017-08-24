United Way of SW OK volunteers undergo loaned executive training

Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The 110th annual Stephens County Free Fair is being held in Duncan this weekend. Stop by the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center August 24th through the 26th for family-friendly entertainment. There will be live entertainment, a trade show, a rodeo, arts and crafts and a carnival with amusement rides. And, don’t forget the food! There will be homemade pie by the slice, barbecue brisket sandwiches, Indian tacos, charcoal-grilled hamburgers and much more.
While only one person hit the big jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing, three Oklahomans scored some money. In fact, one Duncan resident won $50,000! The Oklahoma Lottery reported 3 Oklahomans won $50,000 each for their Powerball tickets. Lottery players across the U.S. scooped up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $758.7 million jackpot.
