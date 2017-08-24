United Way of SW OK volunteers undergo loaned executive training - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of SW OK volunteers undergo loaned executive training

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is bringing in more help with loaned executive training.

Today, at the Hilton Garden Inn, about 25 people across Lawton came together to learn how to become a successful loaned executive. They are people who volunteer their time to assist with the United Way's annual campaign.

Loaned executives will meet with businesses to set up a fundraiser that will further progress with the overall campaign. This training has been brought back after a couple of years to help reach United Way's goal.

"When you have something you're passionate about, and everyone in this room are passionate about giving back and giving a good servant, it really puts things in a sense that we'll make UW successful and by helping make UW successful, we're helping so many agencies out."

Teams also visited some organizations the United Way supports. Some included Hearts that Care, Armed Forces Y, CASA, and Lawton Food Bank.

  Gas prices rise as Hurricane Harvey approaches one-third of US refining capacity

    Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.

  Harvey intensifies to hurricane, likely a major Texas storm

    The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

  The Stephens County Free Fair is Aug 24th-26th

    The 110th annual Stephens County Free Fair is being held in Duncan this weekend. Stop by the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center August 24th through the 26th for family-friendly entertainment. There will be live entertainment, a trade show, a rodeo, arts and crafts and a carnival with amusement rides. And, don't forget the food! There will be homemade pie by the slice, barbecue brisket sandwiches, Indian tacos, charcoal-grilled hamburgers and much more. 

