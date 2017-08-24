SW OK emergency responders prepare for Hurricane Harvey

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As Hurricane Harvey causes concern for those along the Texas Coast, Lawton's Salvation Army and utility crews from Public Service Company of Oklahoma are on standby to head south to help.



"There's a lot of people that say, 'where is the Salvation Army' when things get really rough,” said David Robinson, Lawton's Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army. “And we want to be there."



David Robinson has been with the organization for 20 years and is familiar with disaster relief.



This time will be no different.



He and his team are loading their mobile kitchen to head to Hurricane Harvey's strike zone as early as Sunday.



"With our unit it's self-contained,” said Robinson. “So, we can put food on it ahead of time. We can put water on it ahead of time. Prepare it so that it can sit there for a week."



The mobile kitchen can serve up to 1500 meals a day.



PSO External Affairs Manager, Tim Hushbeck said it's all about---helping those in their time of need.



"There's never enough individuals when a storm hits an area like a big storm like this will be,” said Hushbeck. “So, you really have to rely on other folks to come help."



Hushbeck said PSO plans to send a team of twenty linemen, servicemen, engineers and mechanics wherever they're needed.



"We're called out to set polls, to put line's back up, anything that is damaged by a storm like this,” said Hushbeck.



PSO crews are used to dealing with downed power lines, but with flooding in the picture for Hurricane Harvey, he's concerned about their safety.



"We harp work as hard as you can,” said Hushbeck. “Don't do anything you wouldn't do back under our requirements."



"To hear the testimonies of someone saying where do I turn now,” said Robinson. “And somebody is standing there with a cup of coffee, or bottle of water or a hot meal. And saying we are here with you. We're here from start to finish."

As of now, the Salvation Army is not asking for any donations of supplies, however, if you would like to donate towards their disaster relief fund you can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

