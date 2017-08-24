Comanche Co. Sheriff's Dept. completes defensive driving training

Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
Comanche County Sheriff's deputies spent the day driving through cones at the Great Plains Coliseum as part of their defensive driving training.
Comanche County Sheriff's deputies spent the day driving through cones at the Great Plains Coliseum as part of their defensive driving training.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As Hurricane Harvey causes concern for those along the Texas Coast, Lawton's Salvation Army and utility crews from Public Service Company of Oklahoma are on standby to head south to help.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As Hurricane Harvey causes concern for those along the Texas Coast, Lawton's Salvation Army and utility crews from Public Service Company of Oklahoma are on standby to head south to help.