Students collecting solar glasses to donate

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of local students are collecting solar eclipse glasses to help others view an upcoming eclipse safely.

The Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences is collecting glasses to donate to children in South America, who will experience the next total eclipse in 2019.

Millions of people across the nation wore solar glasses to enjoy the eclipse, like 10th grader Jace Weaver, who traveled with his classmates to Missouri to see the total solar the eclipse.

"It was...there aren't even words to describe it,” Weaver said. “It's just so fantastic. The fact that this can occur naturally it's amazing."

Weaver said it was a great experience.

"I think it would be a sad opportunity missed if some people didn't get to see it because they didn't have the proper protection of these glasses," he said.

That's why they're giving the glasses to Astronomers Without Borders, who will then send them to South America for the 2019 eclipse.

School principal Michelle Smith said this is a chance for her kids to pay it forward.

"My kids may not ever see the end result,” Smith said. “We're going to ship them off, in 2019 who knows if we're going to remember seeing it but they know that they've done something that's going to affect kids down the road and that's important."

10th grader Anthony Nguyen said by donating these glasses, they're giving more children the opportunity to see the total eclipse safely.

"South America is known for their impoverish countries so we want them to not spend money on eclipse glasses more on necessary resources such as food and shelters so we want to share these with them so they can see it for themselves," Nguyen said.

Anyone who wants to donate their glasses can take them to Lawton Academy of Art and Science on Quanah Parker Trailway and 72nd Street. The students are collecting until September 6th.

