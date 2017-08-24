Cameron senior receives Marco's Fund award

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.
The first night of Cameron University's French Film Festival was kicked off with a student receiving a special award.
If you’re not planning on keeping your solar eclipse glasses for the next eclipse in the U.S. don't throw them away because you can help others view an upcoming eclipse safely.
