Court unseals documents in ex-cop's sexual assault case

A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Several Oklahoma inmates, including one from Lawton's GEO prison, are suing Governor Mary Fallin, claiming widespread corruption from top Oklahoma lawmakers, as well as parole boards. The plaintiffs claim that Oklahoma prisons are the most dangerous in the US, and add that it's more difficult for them to get paroled because the pardon and parole board that should have five people on it, usually only has four members.
An investigation is underway after a veteran was found dead in a stairwell at the Oklahoma City VA hospital. The Office of Inspector General, police and the medical examiner is looking into what happened, but the VA says no foul play is suspected. A report will be released once the investigation is complete and the VA says quote "appropriate actions will be taken."
A federal judge has upheld a voter-approved overhaul of Oklahoma's liquor laws that will expand wine and strong beer sales to grocery and convenience stores.
