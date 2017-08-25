Man riding tricycle struck, killed on Oklahoma road - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man riding tricycle struck, killed on Oklahoma road

MOORE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man pedaling an adult-sized tricycle was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Moore early Friday.

Moore Police Department spokesman Jeremy Lewis says the man's tricycle had reflectors and lights on when the collision occurred on Southwest 19th Street. Lewis tells The Norman Transcript that a witness reported seeing a white truck hit the man.

Lewis says that according to the witness, the truck didn't stop and continued on to Interstate 35.

The victim's name has not yet been released. Lewis says authorities believe surveillance video could aid in the investigation.

