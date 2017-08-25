Federal judge upholds overhaul of Oklahoma liquor laws - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Federal judge upholds overhaul of Oklahoma liquor laws

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal judge has upheld a voter-approved overhaul of Oklahoma's liquor laws that will expand wine and strong beer sales to grocery and convenience stores.

U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed in December by the Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma.

The lawsuit alleged that the new liquor guidelines violated the constitution's equal protection clause and tried to block them. Association officials have not said if they will appeal.

State law currently allows wine and strong beer to be sold only at licensed package liquor stores. But the law approved in November would allow grocery and convenience stores to also sell wine and beer beginning Oct. 1, 2018.

Among other things, Cauthron ruled that the state can legally regulate liquor differently than wine and beer.

