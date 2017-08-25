Veteran found dead in OKC VA hospital stairwell - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Veteran found dead in OKC VA hospital stairwell

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An investigation is underway after a veteran was found dead in a stairwell at the Oklahoma City VA hospital.

The Office of Inspector General, police and the medical examiner is looking into what happened, but the VA says no foul play is suspected. A report will be released once the investigation is complete and the VA says quote "appropriate actions will be taken."

A statement says, "our hearts go out to the family and friends of the veteran," who has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • South Korean court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years prison

    South Korean court sentences Samsung heir to 5 years prison

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-08-25 04:17:30 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:58:47 GMT

    A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.

    A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.

  • Harvey strengthens to Category 2 as it crawls toward Texas

    Harvey strengthens to Category 2 as it crawls toward Texas

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-25 06:37:32 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:58:31 GMT

    Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

    Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

  • OK inmates sue top lawmakers for alleged widespread corruption

    OK inmates sue top lawmakers for alleged widespread corruption

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:43:21 GMT

    Several Oklahoma inmates, including one from Lawton's GEO prison, are suing Governor Mary Fallin, claiming widespread corruption from top Oklahoma lawmakers, as well as parole boards. The plaintiffs claim that Oklahoma prisons are the most dangerous in the US, and add that it's more difficult for them to get paroled because the pardon and parole board that should have five people on it, usually only has four members.

    Several Oklahoma inmates, including one from Lawton's GEO prison, are suing Governor Mary Fallin, claiming widespread corruption from top Oklahoma lawmakers, as well as parole boards. The plaintiffs claim that Oklahoma prisons are the most dangerous in the US, and add that it's more difficult for them to get paroled because the pardon and parole board that should have five people on it, usually only has four members.

    •   
Powered by Frankly