Veteran found dead in OKC VA hospital stairwell

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An investigation is underway after a veteran was found dead in a stairwell at the Oklahoma City VA hospital.

The Office of Inspector General, police and the medical examiner is looking into what happened, but the VA says no foul play is suspected. A report will be released once the investigation is complete and the VA says quote "appropriate actions will be taken."

A statement says, "our hearts go out to the family and friends of the veteran," who has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.