Hurricane Harvey forces 99th FTS to evacuate aircraft to Tinker AFB

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Tinker Air Force Base will be the temporary home of the T-1 “Jayhawk” aircraft from Joint Base San Antonio.

Evacuations were ordered ahead of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall in southern Texas.

Today, the famous 99th Flying Training Squadron “Red Tail” unit is evacuating 10 aircraft to Tinker AFB.

