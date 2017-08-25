Weather conditions cause car to hydro-plane on I-44

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- You might have noticed all the heavy rain today. Well, that weather caused one car to hydroplane on I-44 near mile marker 35.

The car was going northbound when it hydro-planed into the median safety cables. The car was towed due to damages but luckily no one was hurt.

Make sure to be careful on those wet and rainy roads.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.