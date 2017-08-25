Cameron University’s French Film Festival continues through Aug 26th

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
An off-duty Lawton Police officer was one of three people attacked with a baseball bat last night at Crosby Park Apartment. We are still working to gather details. However, social media reports indicated that the suspect was attempting to set the complex on fire with gasoline. LPD is investigating whether last night’s incident is connected to Monday’s fire at the same complex.
The Jackson County Free Fair is being held this weekend in conjunction with the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo. Here are a few highlights-- Children’s Day is August 25th with lots of activities and educational booths for the youngsters. Weiner dog races will be tonight 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Beautiful Baby contest at 10:00 a.m., and a livestock show at noon.
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.
Cameron University's annual French Film Festival continues tonight and tomorrow. "The Little Prince" will start at 6:30 this evening at the Cameron University Theatre. Cameron University French Film Festival Several community partners are getting in the French spirit. Lawton Country Club's dining room is open to the public for the next few evenings while the festival runs but you'll need to make reservations.
