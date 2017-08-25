Cameron University’s French Film Festival continues through Aug 26th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University's annual French Film Festival continues tonight and tomorrow.

"The Little Prince" will start at 6:30 this evening at the Cameron University Theatre.

Several community partners are getting in the French spirit. Lawton Country Club's dining room is open to the public for the next few evenings while the festival runs but you'll need to make reservations. The Percolator is offering French brew and croissants and Cache Road Liquor will offer French white wine tastings on Saturday in their trophy room.

For more information, visit Cameron University French Film Festival on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.