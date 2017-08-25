Click here to see all that the Jackson County Free Fair has to offer

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Jackson County Free Fair is being held this weekend in conjunction with the Great Plains Stampede Rodeo.

Here are a few highlights-- Children’s Day is August 25th with lots of activities and educational booths for the youngsters. Weiner dog races will be tonight 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a Beautiful Baby contest at 10:00 a.m., and a livestock show at noon.

Please see below for a full list of activities offered this year at the Jackson County Free Fair.

Friday, August 25th

8:30 a.m. Fair opens to the public

9-12 p.m. Children’s Day- Sponsored by Ag Preference

9 a.m. OSU Insect Display

Noon Judging of All Booth’s- Sponsored by Stockmans Bank

4 p.m. Livestock/Crops Skill-a-thon-sponsored by Farm Bureau

5-7p.m. Exhibit Hall (inside area) will be closed for the Giddy Up- Gala, however the Expo outside arena will remain open for scheduled activities.

5:30 p.m. Turtle Race & Frog Jumping Contest- Sponsored by the Rotary Club/Fair Board

6:30 p.m. 9th Annual Weiner (Doxin) Dog Race-Sponsored by KEYB Radio

8:00 p.m. Expo Center closes

Saturday, August 26th

8:30 a.m. Fair opens to the public

8:30-11:00am. Check in all Livestock (Sheep, Goats, Swine, Cattle)

9-11a.m. Tractor Driving Contest- Sponsored by Western Equipment

9:00a.m. Jackson County 4-H Robotics Demonstration

9:30 a.m. Tractor Pedal Pull Contest –sponsored by Farm Bureau

10:00 a.m. Beautiful Baby Contest-sponsored by KWHW Radio

Noon Special Olympics Livestock Show- Sponsored by the Altus Masonic Lodge, Jackson County FFA and 4-H.

Followed by the County Youth Livestock Show- Swine, Sheep, Goats, and Beef show (there will be a 15 minute break between species classes).

1-4p.m. Educational games and activities (inside)

4 p.m. Release of Exhibits

5:30 p.m. Turtle Races & Frog Jumping Contest -sponsored by the Rotary Club/Fair Board

8 p.m. Jackson County Fair 2017 comes to a close and Expo Center is locked

