Lawton Police officer attacked by man with bat

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – An off-duty Lawton Police officer was one of three people attacked with a baseball bat last night at Crosby Park Apartment.

We are still working to gather details. However, social media reports indicated that the suspect was attempting to set the complex on fire with gasoline.

LPD is investigating whether last night’s incident is connected to Monday’s fire at the same complex. The cause of an early morning fire Monday at Crosby Park Apartments has yet to be determined. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. August 21st in the kitchen of a downstairs unit. Two people were inside when it happened, but they made it out safely. A man in a neighboring apartment had to be rescued as a precaution. According to Lawton Fire officials, two units were damaged.

