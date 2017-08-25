Ward 6: Council Candidate Profiles

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's American Red Cross volunteers are preparing to head out to the Gulf Coast to offer disaster relief to those caught in the chaos of Hurricane Harvey.
Lawton City Council elections are less than three weeks away. In Ward 6, residents are being asked to decide if they want to keep the incumbent Cherry Phillips or go with the challenger, Sean Fortenbaugh. They both agree the streets in Ward 6 are a huge problem and need to be fixed.
An off-duty Lawton Police officer was one of three people attacked with a baseball bat last night at Crosby Park Apartment. We are still working to gather details. However, social media reports indicated that the suspect was attempting to set the complex on fire with gasoline. LPD is investigating whether last night’s incident is connected to Monday’s fire at the same complex.
