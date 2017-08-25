Local Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Harvey

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's American Red Cross volunteers are preparing to head out to the Gulf Coast to offer disaster relief to those caught in the chaos of Hurricane Harvey.



"It's essential we have these kits, these flood kits on our emergency response vehicles to help get water out and start the recovery process,” said Kim O'Brien, Disaster Action Team Leader.



O'Brien said the kits may seem small but they are packed with essentials.



The flood kit contains items such as laundry detergent, razors, and toilet paper.



And they also have clean-up kits.



O'Brien said items like these are often taken for granted until we need them the most.



"After the rain stops there are going to need many people that are going to need to clean up and try and get their lives back to normal,” said O'Brien.



O'Brien said volunteers will be there to help with rakes, shovels, food and water.



They'll also house people who can't return to their homes.



"We have shelter workers that are already prepositioned in out Red Cross shelters,” said O'Brien. “They are open and already taking evacuees."



About 30 volunteers from across the state are already on their way and a disaster relief crew from Lawton will leave Saturday.



O'Brien said while their volunteers are out doing the ground work in Hurricane Harvey, help from back home is always welcomed and appreciated.



“I can't say it enough,” said O'Brien. “If you're looking to give back not only to your community but our neighbors to the south you can always go to redcross.org or 1800-red cross. And see where you can plug in on our relief efforts in Texas."



Along with Red Cross, P-S-O crews from Lawton were also on standby.



They left Friday afternoon to assist with restoration efforts in the Corpus Christi area.



Workers will set up polls, fixed downed electrical lines and help restore lost power from Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All right reserved.