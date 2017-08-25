Child with terminal cancer attends mom's vow renewal - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Child with terminal cancer attends mom's vow renewal

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - A 12-year-old Lawton boy with terminal cancer checked another item off his bucket list when he watched his mom and step-dad renew their vows at Medicine Park Friday evening.

Justin Rodriguez served as the best man for the ceremony. 

"It was just adorable," Justin said.

His parents had planned to have one four years from now, but they moved it up so Justin would be able to be there. The community chipped in and donated nearly everything to make the ceremony and reception possible.

Many in attendance shed tears as Soraya and Vincente Pierre renewed their vows in front of friends and family. Justin's mom Soraya said these are cherished moments.

"We just have to basically wrap things up, and get it done, as many memories as we can," Soraya said.

Besides the memories made at the ceremony, they also made some a few weeks back when Justin picked out his mom's wedding dress. He said it was an easy task.

"Just found a beautiful dress that looks great on my mom," Justin said. 

Soraya said having Justin choose her dress was extremely special and means the world to her.

"To have your son pick out everything we will just cherish it so much longer," she said.

The family's goal when they found out about the tumor was to create something positive and beautiful out of a very difficult and painful situation. 

"Look at how many wonderful things that had happened. It was not only one thing or two things," Soraya said. "So, Justin is right when he said 'even when he earns his wings he totally won this fight.' We did...we all did.”

Soraya's vow renewal dress length had to be altered. She said when Justin "earns his wings" the trimmings from the dress will go with him.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests

    North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest tests

    Friday, August 25 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 22:58:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:59 AM EDT2017-08-26 06:59:22 GMT
    In this July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. (Source: (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)In this July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. (Source: (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

    South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program. 

    South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

  • Harvey lashes Texas coast with high wind, torrential rain

    Harvey lashes Texas coast with high wind, torrential rain

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-25 06:37:32 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-08-26 06:58:35 GMT

    Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

    Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

  • Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order

    Fate of transgender already in military unclear under order

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:47:42 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:18 AM EDT2017-08-26 06:18:08 GMT

    Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.

    Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.

    •   
Powered by Frankly