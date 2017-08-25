Crash closes down east lanes of West Gore Boulevard

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.
The Lawton Leo's, along with the help of the Armed Services YMCA, will host Prom for Justin Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Both eastbound lanes of West Gore boulevard were closed own for about a half hour this afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles.
