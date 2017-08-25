Crash closes down east lanes of West Gore Boulevard - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Crash closes down east lanes of West Gore Boulevard

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Both eastbound lanes of West Gore boulevard were closed own for about a half hour this afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles.

Police say a car traveling south on 3rd Street pulled into the intersection at Gore striking a truck heading east.

The driver of the car was not hurt, but the driver of the truck and two passengers were taken to the hospital by a family member to be checked out.

Police say the crash was not due to weather.

 

