Organizations set up to hold Prom for Justin Rodriguez

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton Leo's, along with the help of the Armed Services YMCA, will host Prom for Justin Rodriguez, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.



Crews were setting up tonight for the event which starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Armed Services YMCA. It will include a live DJ, dancing, and refreshments.

Justin will also be taken out to dinner before Prom and then at 9:00 p.m. the King and Queen will be announced.



The Lawton Leos paid for the event through their community service fund.



Robert Phillips, the Lawton Leos adviser, says “Everyone should try to come out say hello to the family, stick around for a while, enjoy the music, the camaraderie, and remember this is all for Justin as one of the items on his bucket list.”

Again, the event will take place at the Armed Services YMCA in Lawton on Saturday from 7:00pm to 11:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome and you should come dressed in formal attire. You will also be able to make donations to help Justin and his family.



