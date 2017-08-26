Over $70,000 raised at Alzheimer's walk

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Elmer Thomas park was covered in purple Saturday as hundreds walked to raise money to find a cure and end Alzheimer's disease.

It was all part of the 9th Annual Walk to end Alzheimer's where over 500 participated.



Everyone held a flower that represented a different color to show their affiliation with Alzheimer's. Orange is for those just showing support to help find a cure. Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow is for those supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer's and Blue is for those who have the disease.



Teresa Bland walked today with the Mistletoe Chapter 77 Order of the Eastern Star. They held purple flowers in honor of an honorary member of their chapter who passed away due to Alzheimer's. She says she's just doing her part in helping find a cure for this awful disease.

"It means a lot," said Bland. "She was a very humbled woman, a very authentic woman. She was a pioneer of Mrs. Lou's family."

Mark Fried, President and CEO of Alzheimer's Association says just for this event in Lawton, over $70,000 was raised for families affected by this disease and for research. He says this amount of support shows a lot about the community here.

"It just shows the reach of this disease, said Fried. "Also, how huge it is and the kind of impact it has and for us to give them an opportunity to come together and to understand that they are not alone and that they realize they can have a global impact on a horrible disease and they can do it all from this corner of the world they occupy."

If you did not make it out to the walk this morning, but would still like to donate, you can do so by going to SW-OK-walk-dot-com and click on donate.

