Local students compete at math enrichment program

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Over 100 middle school students put their problem-solving skills to the test Saturday at Cameron University's mathematics and engineering enrichment program.

The event was called "MathE," and it's dedicated to propelling students toward math and STEM-related fields.

Cameron University and high school students served as leaders guiding students through a series of team competitions.

Some obstacles included creating a slide for a ball to travel down. Others involved building and launching a rocket.

12-year-old Hadlee Smith said that was her favorite part of the day, working with other students to build something she never thought she could.

"Something going up in the air that we built is just really cool," said Hadlee.

"What we're hoping is to just peak their interest," said Irene Corriett, co-director. Get them interested in these things and realize that there's more to math than just adding."

Hadlee said she plans to come out again next year to take part in these hands-on academics, and encourages other students to do the same.

