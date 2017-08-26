Galilee Missionary Baptist Church hosts life skills class - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church hosts life skills class

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Galilee Missionary Baptist Church hosted a special training for families in the area.

Saturday was the 7th annual Life Skills training course.

Parents and children participated in seven classes that taught them dining etiquette, communication skills, health and wellness skills.

Ward 7 Councilwoman and event organizer V. Gay McGahee said the event showed families how to take care of themselves for a lifetime, but also to have fun while learning together.

"Ten years from now they will still need to know how to communicate well, know how to dine and use proper etiquette," said McGahee.

"Especially for our young people in the community," said Donnie Alexander, parent. "We need to educate our children. Sometimes some children get left aside so, we want to encourage and empower them to do something positive."

Throughout the training adults also had the chance to gather points for a drawing and shop at the church for home essentials.

