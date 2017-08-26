Lawton Leo Club hosts prom for Justin Rodriguez - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Leo Club hosts prom for Justin Rodriguez

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton boy with terminal cancer checked off a lifetime dream from his bucket list on Saturday night. That wish was to dance the night away. The Lawton Leo Club threw a special prom for Justin Rodriguez at the Armed Services YMCA. President of the Lawton Leo Club Jeremy Smith said they brought out everything that they thought Justin would want at his prom.  They simply went 'all out' to give Justin the time of his life.

"We've been in here setting up his bat cave, getting balloons, streamers, we have cakes, snacks, cookies,” Smith said. “We got him DJs. Just everything like that."

Jeremy said he and the club felt the need to help Justin check this item off of his bucket list because they would want the same things if they were in his shoes.

Justin had Christmas in August, and got a shoutout from The Rock just to name a few of the items he has checked off his bucket list!

