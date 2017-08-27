Local teen trains wild horse for Extreme Mustang Makeover

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Chattanooga teen is set to compete in the 2017 Extreme Mustang Makeover next month in Fort Worth.

For this competition youth trainers are assigned an 18 to 24-month-old wild Mustang for 100 days. They will need to build trust and develop a relationship with the horse to train, compete and win.

"I just had to love on her and love on her to get her to trust me,” said Gracie Lovett, youth trainer. “And then we went into ground work."

14-year-old Lovett said love is all it took to groom her Mustang Cinder from a wild horse to a champ in just 100 days. She and her mother adopted the horse from Denton, Oklahoma. Cinder was originally taken from the wild in Nevada.

Gracie said in the competition she will have to take her horse through obstacles like jumps and bridges to test her condition, and also showcase a special freestyle performance.

"My favorite part is ground driving,” said Gracie. “Which is also called long lining. Which is when I put a bridle and a surcingle on her and I stir her from behind."

Gracie’s mother Shannon Lovett said she's watched Gracie train at Suncrest Stables and has no doubt in her mind her and Cinder will succeed in the competition.

"I just think they are going to great no matter what,” said Shannon. “It's just a wonderful organization and she's an extremely smart little horse. So, they're going to do great."

Gracie said all she needs to do her best is the support from her family, which she refers to as her "Stang Gang."

"It's a dream come true,” said Gracie. “Because I knew watching the finals in 2016 this is an organization I wanted to be in and I want to be a part of."

Gracie will compete in the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition September 14 and 15. She will have a chance to win $1,000.

If you would like to follow her process through the competition you can do so on her Facebook page.

