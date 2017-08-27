Local teen trains wild horse for Extreme Mustang Makeover

Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
It was a music-filled fundraiser on Saturday night for the Lawton Soccer Club.
It was a music-filled fundraiser on Saturday night for the Lawton Soccer Club.
A Moore woman died in a car accident southeast of Cyril.
A Moore woman died in a car accident southeast of Cyril.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has leveled harsh words at President Donald Trump for placing blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.