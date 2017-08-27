Moore woman dies in Caddo County car accident

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Moore woman died in a car accident southeast of Cyril.

It happened around 2 Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on County Street 2700 just north of County Road 1490 in Caddo County.

They said Patricia Irene Crepps was driving north on the street when she didn't make the left curve went off the right side of the road, then cross back into the roadway before crossing all the way to the left side of the road. Then hit two trees. The car caught fire.

Crepps was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said the cause of the crash was an unsafe speed on the curve.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.