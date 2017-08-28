Altus Stripes robbed at gunpoint shortly before 4:00 a.m.

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Shortly before 4:00 a.m., the Stripes convenience store located at 1120 Falcon Road was robbed at gunpoint.

According to investigators, a white male wearing a dark coat and ski mask entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. The suspect took the clerk behind the counter and forced her to put money into a bag before leaving on foot.

The Altus Police Department is currently investigating the armed robbery. Anyone with information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 580-482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

