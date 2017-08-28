Suspect in attempted OKC bombing will undergo yet another competency evaluation

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The man accused of trying to bomb an Oklahoma City bank a few weeks ago will soon be going through a mental competency evaluation.

Jerry Drake Varnell is charged with attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce.

US Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin ordered the evaluation. Varnell's family came out to say that he is a paranoid schizophrenic and has been to numerous mental hospitals since he was 16-years-old.

Undercover FBI agents helped Varnell construct the device with materials that wouldn't work. The request originally came from Varnell's attorney, but was withdrawn after a psychologist determined Varnell was competent.

