OU meteorology students travel to TX to study Hurricane Harvey

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A group of researchers from the University of Oklahoma are back in the state this morning after heading to southeast Texas to study the massive storm.

A graduate student, meteorology professor, and research scientist spent three days in southern Texas researching the hurricane, spending most of their time in a radar truck. That truck is built to withstand severe weather.



The three were 30 miles from Corpus Christi from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, and say the experience was a difficult one.

"It's a lot of work; very tiring… We actually drove through the eye wall and launched a weather balloon on the interior of the eye wall,” said OU graduate student Addison Alford.



The OU meteorology professor who went said the data collected over the weekend could help weather forecasting and advance understanding of hurricanes in general.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.