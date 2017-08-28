Former Duncan resident goes missing during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TX (KSWO)- A former Duncan resident is believed to have gone missing during Hurricane Harvey. Crystal Seratte McDowell was last heard from right before the storm began.

McDowell attended Duncan Public Schools but has been working in Houston as a real estate agent with Virginia Malone and Associates, LLC. She was supposed to meet a potential home buyer on Friday but did not show up. Her husband and two young children have not seen or heard from her since.

McDowell owns a black C Class Mercedes with a TX license plate # HBB6351. Her last known whereabouts were Baytown or Mt Belvieu, TX areas. If you have any information, call Chambers County Sheriff at (409) 267-2500.

