OSBI searches for missing Okemah father of 3

OKEMAH, OK (KSWO)- OSBI special agents are searching for an Okemah father of three that was reported missing last year.

Justin Walker, 26, was last seen by family members on July 4, 2016, at the Okemah Village Apartments. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation opened a missing person’s case on Walker March 23, 2017.

Walker is 6’1”, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. If anyone knows Walker’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or the Okemah Police Department at 1-918-623-1234.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.