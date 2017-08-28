7News Editorial: DirecTV negotiations

Due to catastrophic flooding in Houston and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Oklahoma Blood Institute has issued an immediate call for blood donors of all blood types. “Blood centers affected by this disaster could be shut down for days or weeks,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Due to catastrophic flooding in Houston and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Oklahoma Blood Institute has issued an immediate call for blood donors of all blood types. “Blood centers affected by this disaster could be shut down for days or weeks,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.
The Trump administration faces a Sept. 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.
A government audit finds that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.