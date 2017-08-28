City of Lawton network and tech services still impacted by digital virus

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As of today, City of Lawton computers are still down. Last week, a digital virus infected the city's network and technological systems.

With more than 500 computers impacted city-wide, workers can't access emails or use the internet. Residents can't pay their bills or fines online.

The city says 15 micro-computer IT specialists have been working on the problem since Tuesday. Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska said this is the first time the city has been affected by a virus like this.

"The virus is very sophisticated, so it was actually able to disable a lot of the anti-virus programs that we had in place. We don't know exactly where it originated from, but we are working as swiftly as we can to remedy the situation," said Vrska. "Our IT guys have been working really hard to remedy the situation. They are going around every department and every office to make sure they get the computers scan run so that we can continue serving the citizens of Lawton.”

Vrska said right now they're trying to get systems up and running on the services that residents need the most. The City hoped to have the problem remedied by Friday. However, as of Monday, the system is still impacted.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.