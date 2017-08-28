Unprecedented Flooding, Hurricane Harvey Prompt Immediate Need f - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Unprecedented Flooding, Hurricane Harvey Prompt Immediate Need for Blood Donors

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Due to catastrophic flooding in Houston and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Oklahoma Blood Institute has issued an immediate call for blood donors of all blood types.

“Blood centers affected by this disaster could be shut down for days or weeks,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Oklahoma Blood Institute is ready to help our neighbors dealing with this unprecedented flooding in Houston, and we know that we can count on our donors to make the commitment to give blood or platelets.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute has already sent 300 units of blood and 25 units of platelets to areas affected by flooding and has been asked to provide 400 more units this week. 

Appointments to give blood aren’t required but can be made by calling 877.340.8777 or booking online by visiting obi.org.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Houston endures more rain and chaos; 6 feared drowned in van

    Houston endures more rain and chaos; 6 feared drowned in van

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:19:27 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:51:50 GMT

    Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. 

    Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. 

  • North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

    North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:39:35 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:50:26 GMT

    The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

    The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

  • Kirk's EMS assisting with Hurricane Harvey

    Kirk's EMS assisting with Hurricane Harvey

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:48:36 GMT
    (Source Nathan Simpson Facebook)(Source Nathan Simpson Facebook)

    First responders from across the country are assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and that includes four EMT's from Kirk's EMS here in Lawton.

    First responders from across the country are assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and that includes four EMT's from Kirk's EMS here in Lawton.

    •   
Powered by Frankly