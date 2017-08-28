Unprecedented Flooding, Hurricane Harvey Prompt Immediate Need for Blood Donors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Due to catastrophic flooding in Houston and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Oklahoma Blood Institute has issued an immediate call for blood donors of all blood types.

“Blood centers affected by this disaster could be shut down for days or weeks,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Oklahoma Blood Institute is ready to help our neighbors dealing with this unprecedented flooding in Houston, and we know that we can count on our donors to make the commitment to give blood or platelets.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute has already sent 300 units of blood and 25 units of platelets to areas affected by flooding and has been asked to provide 400 more units this week.

Appointments to give blood aren’t required but can be made by calling 877.340.8777 or booking online by visiting obi.org.

