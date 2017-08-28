The Lawton Salvation Army unit is being deployed to Corpus Christi

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Texas Gulf Coast is getting slammed by Hurricane Harvey. The storm now responsible for flooding in several major cities.

The Lawton Salvation Army is gearing up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Lawton Corps Officer Major David Robinson is going to Corpus Christi, Texas. He'll serve as the Incident Commander making sure displaced residents have a warm place to sleep and food to eat.

He will not be alone. Eight units from Oklahoma and Arkansas are hoping to help. Joining the Lawton unit will be Ardmore, Oklahoma City, and Shawnee. They will bring with them 42 mobile kitchens that will be stationed in areas such as Dallas and San Antonio. Each kitchen serves an average of 15,000 meals a day.

The Salvation Army is already at work in many communities that have found themselves in the path of the storm. Water, clean-up kits, food and shelter supplies have been staged and are ready to be sent to the affected areas.

If you would like to help, the best way is to make a donation. Money can be used immediately in response to a crisis and allows disaster relief organizations to purchase exactly what is needed. To support the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief Program online, go to helpsalvationarmy.org. You can also donate by text-- just text Storm to 51555 to receive a donation link.

