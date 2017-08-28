The Lawton Salvation Army unit is being deployed to Corpus Chris - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Lawton Salvation Army unit is being deployed to Corpus Christi

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Texas Gulf Coast is getting slammed by Hurricane Harvey. The storm now responsible for flooding in several major cities.

The Lawton Salvation Army is gearing up to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Lawton Corps Officer Major David Robinson is going to Corpus Christi, Texas. He'll serve as the Incident Commander making sure displaced residents have a warm place to sleep and food to eat.

He will not be alone. Eight units from Oklahoma and Arkansas are hoping to help. Joining the Lawton unit will be Ardmore, Oklahoma City, and Shawnee. They will bring with them 42 mobile kitchens that will be stationed in areas such as Dallas and San Antonio. Each kitchen serves an average of 15,000 meals a day.

The Salvation Army is already at work in many communities that have found themselves in the path of the storm.  Water, clean-up kits, food and shelter supplies have been staged and are ready to be sent to the affected areas.

If you would like to help, the best way is to make a donation. Money can be used immediately in response to a crisis and allows disaster relief organizations to purchase exactly what is needed. To support the Salvation Army’s Disaster Relief Program online, go to helpsalvationarmy.org. You can also donate by text-- just text Storm to 51555 to receive a donation link.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Disturbance put North Carolina under tropical storm warning

    Disturbance put North Carolina under tropical storm warning

    Sunday, August 27 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:44:49 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:47:13 GMT
    Potential tropical cyclone 10 has the Carolinas under tropical storm warning. (Source: National Hurricane Center)Potential tropical cyclone 10 has the Carolinas under tropical storm warning. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

    The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday. 

    The NHC is calling the system "potential tropical cyclone 10" and forecast that it will move over or near the coast of South Carolina Monday night and move along the North Carolina Outer Banks on Tuesday. 

  • Houston endures more rain and chaos; 6 feared drowned in van

    Houston endures more rain and chaos; 6 feared drowned in van

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:19 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:19:27 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-08-29 00:01:09 GMT

    Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. 

    Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain. 

  • North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

    North Korea fires missile over Japan in aggressive test

    Monday, August 28 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-28 21:39:35 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:50:26 GMT

    The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

    The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly